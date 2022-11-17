SPORTS-OREGON-STATE-INJURY-SITUATION-HEADING-1-PO.jpg

Oregon State’s Jaydon Grant (3) tackles Jalen McMillan (11) as the No. 23 Beavers face the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 football game at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Washington won 24-21.

 Naji Saker-TNS

TEMPE, Ariz. — No. 25 Oregon State is back in the rankings and bowl eligible in consecutive seasons for the first time in nine years.

The Beavers face a daunting task Saturday against Arizona State, trying to win in Tempe for just the second time in 50 years.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.