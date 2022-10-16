SPORTS-BILL-ORAM-ITS-TIME-STOP-3-PO.jpg

Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (No. 1) loses the ball after tackle by Oregon State linebacker Riley Sharp (No. 56) as the Beavers face the Washington State Cougars in a Pac-12 college football game at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

CORVALLIS — With Ben Gulbranson making his second career start at quarterback for Oregon State on Saturday night, Oct. 15, the Beavers relied heavily on their running game and defense in a 24-10 victory over Washington State.

Good strategy.

