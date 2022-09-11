SPORTS-FRESNO-STATE-VS-OREGON-STATE-2-FR.jpg

Oregon State’s Silas Bolden pulls out of the grasp of Fresno State’s Evan Williams before heading into the end zone for a touchdown in the fist half of their game at Valley Children’s Stadium in Fresno on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

 Craig Kohlruss/Fresno Bee-TNS

FRESNO, Calif. — Jack Colletto scored on a 2-yard run on the final play of the game and Oregon State rallied for a 35-32 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night, Sept. 10.

The Beavers (2-0) initially appeared ready to go for a game-tying field goal before coach Jonathan Smith opted to gamble for the win following a timeout by Fresno State (1-1).

