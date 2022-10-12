Its name is Ian and maybe should be changed to Ian the Terrible, this hurricane that recently inflicted deadly chaos in Florida, enabling climate change extremists to take advantage of the publicity in order to inflict more chaos. A warming planet caused the hurricane, they say, and they may be right although the issue is their goal of replacing fossil fuels primarily with solar panels, windmills, batteries and gush.

Oh, renewables! Aren’t they great? No, they are reliable only if the sun shines bright day and night and the winds nearby never quit blowing. Technological innovations may reduce the worry, but emergency anxiety on the side of renewables could induce the decline of sorely needed massive energy, the demise of industrialism and the starvation of economies. Consider that most European nations recently reduced just about every energy source except renewables and have thus become dependent on Russia for natural gas and petroleum.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.