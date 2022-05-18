The Baker High School gymnasium has been a site of many triumphs, and this summer is getting a first round of due renovations and a stylish coat of paint. By next year it will gleam like the awards in the trophy case.
The current project, already underway as the sports season ends, includes only essential redesigns and will not require extended closure.
The school contracted the work for less than $10,000 to change the color of the walls and mount new ‘crash pads’, the athletes’ required safety padding.
The new crash pad designs will be placed on the North and South walls of the gym, and will have “Bulldog Nation” and “Welcome to Baker” emblazoned upon them. The replacement was long due. “We don’t know exactly how old they were,” said BHS Principal Skye Flanagan, “But they were old.”
The walls are being repainted with a stark, semigloss black, which will match the design submitted for the crash pads excellently. The decorated pads, ordered through Sportsgraphics.com, will be installed after paint cures in the coming week or so. They feature the Bulldog mascot, proud and center, and serve as a grand welcome for guest players.
State Championship and League Title tapestries will be cleaned and restored to their place, and large portions of mostly unused wall space will be adorned with high quality banners of Bulldog teams. Flanagan confirmed that the banners were “Going to be much bigger,” than last year’s and run along the walls at length for each team.
The new paint is intended to put focus on the vibrant game floor, and the floor itself is pending a renovation, currently scheduled for summer 2023 while changes and designs are considered. In all it should bring a dramatic new character to a familiar space.
