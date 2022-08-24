WASHINGTON — Six months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday, Aug. 24 that he is sending $2.98 billion in new military aid to Ukraine that will enable forces there to fight for years to come.

In a statement, Biden said the aid will allow Ukraine to acquire air defense systems, artillery systems and munitions, drones and other equipment “to ensure it can continue to defend itself over the long term.”

