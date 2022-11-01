President Joe Biden in August unveiled the vote-buying scheme known as student loan forgiveness. Two months later he has forgotten the particulars.

During an on-camera interview released Sunday, Oct. 30 with the left-wing group NowThisNews, the president begins talking about his loan amnesty plan. He tells the activists that they “probably are aware, I just signed a law” on student debt relief that Republicans are challenging in court. He goes on to say that “it’s passed. I got it passed by a vote or two, and it’s in effect.”

