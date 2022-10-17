634c33bba3158.image.jpg

President Joe Biden speaks on lowering costs for American families at East Portland Community College in Portland on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

 John Lariviere/Pamplin Media Group

PORTLAND — President Joe Biden came to Oregon with a simple message: If Republicans win both houses of Congress on Nov. 8, they will attempt to do away with the changes that Democrats just secured to lower prescription drug prices and other costs.

Biden spoke Saturday, Oct. 15 to about 400 people at East Portland Community Center. He did so in between a Friday night gathering of Democratic campaign volunteers — he joined them in making phone calls to voters — and a Saturday fundraising reception on behalf of Democrat Tina Kotek’s candidacy for governor. Kotek is in a tight race with Republican Christine Drazan for the position being vacated by Democrat Kate Brown, who is term limited.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.