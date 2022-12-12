The release of WNBA star Brittney Griner after 10 months of Russian detention is cause for justifiable celebration. It has spared Griner from the possibility of years in a Russian penal colony, a punishment that far exceeded her alleged offense, and reunited her with friends and family. President Joe Biden deserves credit for his commitment to bringing her home. That doesn’t mean the deal to secure her freedom was a good one.

Griner’s release came after months of negotiations, held amid escalating tensions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She had been arrested in February at a Moscow airport on charges of possessing small amounts of cannabis oil. Despite admitting guilt and issuing a public apology, she was sentenced to nine years and transferred to one of Russia’s notorious prison camps, where inmates are typically subjected to brutal living conditions and forced labor.

