These are not numbers campaign dreams are made of: Some 70% of the country, including 51% of Democrats, say the incumbent president shouldn’t run for a second term — and a major reason, according to almost half, is age. President Joe Biden is 80 and already the oldest U.S. president ever.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is only 58, was supposed to neutralize those concerns — but so far she hasn’t. If she can improve her own approval ratings, she may boost the president’s poll numbers as well.

Julianna Goldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist who was formerly a Washington-based correspondent for CBS News and White House correspondent for Bloomberg News and Bloomberg Television.

