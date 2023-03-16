Farmers know a thing or two about stewardship. If they don’t take care of their land, eventually it will cost them their livelihoods. Unlike farmers, who work to steadily build a better future, Vikings would plunder villages, taking all they could carry away before moving on to their next target.

President Joe Biden’s budgets take the latter approach, going after more and more of the American people’s hard-earned treasure every year.

Preston Brashers is a senior policy analyst focusing on tax policy in The Heritage Foundation’s Hermann Center for the Federal Budget.

