They say history doesn’t repeat itself, but the Biden administration is eager to prove otherwise as it pushes the United States back in time to the Jimmy Carter years.

It’s bad enough that Biden’s policies have led to rampant inflation, high interest rates and a potential recession — all reminiscent of the economic malaise that the nation endured during Carter’s four years in office. Now the president — desperate to deflect blame for high gas prices in hopes of avoiding an election debacle — threatens to revisit one of the worst ideas from the late 1970s, a “windfall” profits tax.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.