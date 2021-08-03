Last week, while the U.S. team was preparing to defend its gold medal in the team all-around women’s gymnastics competition at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the team’s star, Simone Biles, made a decision no one expected.
She decided to step out of competition to focus on her mental health.
Withdrawing from competition after the first event, Biles returned to the sidelines to cheer and support her teammates while they worked their way to a silver medal.
But most of the world was talking about Biles’ decision rather than her teammates’ valiant efforts.
Biles, now 24, broke out five years ago at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, where she won four gold medals and a bronze.
Fans anointed Biles the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), and it was expected that her performance in Rio would be the first of many Olympic runs for the Texas resident.
So when Biles decided to withdraw in Tokyo, the reaction from fans was mixed. The minority felt that if she was struggling with mental issues, she shouldn’t have accepted a spot on the team, depriving an alternate gymnast a chance to fully prepare.
Not only is that way of thinking very unempathetic, but it discredits Biles’ immense prior accomplishments.
The biggest thing that critics aren’t able to recognize is how well trained gymnasts need to be not only physically but mentally. The slightest problem could lead to serious injury. Known as the “twisties,” Biles defined what it feels like in a recent Instagram post.
“Literally can not tell up from down,” she wrote. “It’s the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body.”
Dealing with the immense pressure of trying to meet the same level of success from five years ago, having an unfortunate part in one of the biggest sexual assault cases in professional sports history with US Gymnastics, and being in the most unique Olympics scenario due to the COVID-19 pandemic, are all issues that could have played a part in Biles’ condition.
So pulling herself out of competition not only was to keep her safe, but to give her teammates their best chance at winning a medal, and to ultimately take care of herself in the long run. Though some naysayers will cite Kerri Strug, the American gymnast who back in 1996 continued to compete after injuring her ankle, our expectations of Olympians have become much more respectful, and reasonable. Biles was able to prevent so much chaos from ever happening by stepping away, to potentially save the remaining part of her career where someone like Strug wasn’t able to after suffering her injury.
Support for Biles has drowned out the critics, with fans, celebrities, fellow athletes and former Olympians saying they understand why Biles decided to withdraw.
“I was 14 y/o w/ a tibial stress fracture, left alone w/ no cervical spine exam after this fall. I competed in the Olympic floor final minutes later. @Simone_Biles decision demonstrates that we have a say in our own health—“a say” I NEVER felt I had as an Olympian,” former American gymnast and best-selling author Dominique Moceanu said on Twitter, sharing a balance beam fall she suffered back during the 1996 Olympics.
It’s just so much pressure,” fellow Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman told Today. “There’s only so much she can take. She’s human — sometimes people forget that.” Raisman said she was “devastated” to learn Biles had dropped out of the competition but was most concerned about whether Biles is OK.
“Simone is human,” Raisman reiterated. “She has pains like all of us, she has stress like all of us. It’s insane how much pressure is on her.”
One thing for certain, those branding Biles as a quitter need to listen to Biles, who made it clear that her problems started only after she arrived in Tokyo.
“No, this was not happening before I left the USA,” she wrote on Instagram. “It randomly started happening after prelims competition the VERY next morning. By that time NO an alternate was not allowed to be placed in my position for all your ‘know it alls.’ We have four on a team for a reason. I chose to not continue team competition in jeopardizing losing a medal (of any color) for the girls/US. Also, for my own safety and health. For anyone saying I quit, I didn’t quit. My mind and body are simply not in sync. I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on a hard/competition surface. Nor do I have to explain why I put health first. Physical health is mental health.”
Corey Kirk is sports editor for the Baker City Herald.
