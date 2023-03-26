Oregon’s initial bid to obtain some of the billions available in federal incentives to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing is finally headed to up-or-down votes of the Senate and House in the final week of March.

The Legislature’s joint budget committee voted Friday, March 24, with two Republicans dissenting, to move the $210 million plan in the form of Senate Bill 4.

