SPORTS-MENS-NIT-2023-BRACKET-UPDATES-26-PO.jpg

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle pulls down a rebound during a second-round NIT college basketball game against the UCF Knights at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

Another Oregon player had the best scoring performance of his career and the Ducks held another opponent to a putrid shooting percentage to advance in the NIT.

Nate Bittle scored a career-high 21 points and had 13 rebounds to lead the No. 1 seed Ducks in a 68-54 rout of UCF in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night, March 19 at Matthew Knight Arena.

