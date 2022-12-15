If you want to know what it means to add insult to injury, look no further than Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. In a recent late-night interview, she blamed inflation on consumers spending too much. Not only was Yellen complicit in creating inflation, but now she has the impudence to blame the American people who are suffering from her disastrous decisions.

Yellen asserted that everyone wanted to buy “grills and office furniture” and computers for working at home during the pandemic. There is certainly some truth to that part of her narrative, but citing this as the root cause of inflation is simply a bridge too far. Higher demand for certain items only explains why prices for those particular products increased. It does not explain why prices everywhere rose.

E.J. Antoni is a research fellow for regional economics in The Heritage Foundation’s Center for Data Analysis and a senior fellow at Committee to Unleash Prosperity.

