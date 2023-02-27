SPORTS-TRAIL-BLAZERS-CLOSE-OUT-LOS-28-PO.jpg

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, shown here in a game Feb. 13, 2023, scored a career- and franchise-record 71 points in Portland's win over Houston on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at the Moda Center in Portland.

 Sean Meagher/The Oregonian

PORTLAND — The celebration surrounding Damian Lillard’s record-breaking performance was short-lived.

Lillard set franchise and career marks with 71 points — tied for the most in the NBA this season — and 13 3-pointers in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 131 -114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night, Feb. 26.

