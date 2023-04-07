AUSTIN, Texas — Keita Bates-Diop had 25 points, Julian Champagnie and Keldon Johnson added 24 points each and the San Antonio Spurs beat the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 129-127 on Thursday night, April 6 in the first NBA game in Texas’ capital city.

The victory ensured San Antonio (21-59) will not finish with the franchise’s worst record. The Spurs finished 20-62 in 1997, the season prior to drafting Tim Duncan with the No. 1 pick.

