VALE — Officials from the Bureau of Land Management are asking the public’s help for information about the possible cause of a wildfire that had burned 9,000 acres of sagebrush, juniper and grass in Malheur County as of Monday afternoon.
The Indian Creek fire was reported about 11:30 a.m. Sunday near Highway 20 around Milepost 203. That’s about 13 miles east of Juntura, and about 43 miles west of Vale. The area is 70 air miles south of Baker City.
Anyone who saw the fire when it was very small, or who noticed any suspicious activity in that area prior to the fire, or has factual information about the start of the fire, is encouraged to call Vale BLM firefighters at 541-473-6374. Or they can call the WeTip hotline at 1-800-472-7766. The call is toll-free and anonymous.
The fire grew rapidly Sunday evening when strong outflow winds from thunderstorms buffeted the area. The fire spread from about 1,000 acres at 6:30 p.m. to an estimated 5,000 acres by 9 p.m., according to the BLM’s Vale District. The fire was 10% contained as of 3 p.m. on Monday.
Vale District crews and volunteers from the Juntura Rangeland Fire Protection Association worked on the fire Sunday, with some crews continuing well past midnight Sunday to douse spot fires ignired by wind-blown embers, cutting bulldozer lines and grading existing roads in the area to establish firelines.
Nine aircraft dropped retardant to slow the fire’s spread on Sunday.
The Indian Creek fire burned around the Burns Paiute Ranch, but no structures were damaged. It is burning primarily on public land that is priority habitat for the sage grouse. Castle Rock, which is a sacred place to the Burns Paiute Tribe, is more than 20 miles north of the fire zone and is not considered at risk.
Another round of thunderstorms on Monday afternoon and evening started several new fires. The largest, estimated at 300 acres Monday evening, was burning in grass and sagebrush on private and BLM ground on Baldy Mountain north of Ironside, near the Baker County border.
BLM and Ironside Rangeland Fire Protection Association crews responded to the fire Monday night, along with aircraft.
BLM crews contained a 1-acre fire in the Immigrant Gulch area, about 5 miles south of Halfway, on Monday at 7:57 p.m.
Fire restrictions have been in effect on the Vale District since July 24 for all Vale BLM and Bureau of Reclamation managed lands. This includes a ban on campfires and open flames, driving or parking on dry vegetation, and operating equipment or engaging in activities that could create a spark.
For a complete list of fire restrictions within Vale District BLM-protected lands, go to www.blm.gov/office/vale-district-office. Penalties for violating any of the conditions can result in a fine of up to $1,000 and/or a prison term of 12 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.