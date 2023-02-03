Baker’s de facto student ski team, the Blue Mountain League, is set to resume racing after a lengthy hiatus due to the lockdowns, and is gathering momentum to fire up again at the Anthony Lakes ski slopes this winter.

With a team composed from several cities and counties, garnering participants reaching as far as Ontario and even the Dalles to join the high school level competitive sport.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.