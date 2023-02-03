Baker’s de facto student ski team, the Blue Mountain League, is set to resume racing after a lengthy hiatus due to the lockdowns, and is gathering momentum to fire up again at the Anthony Lakes ski slopes this winter.
With a team composed from several cities and counties, garnering participants reaching as far as Ontario and even the Dalles to join the high school level competitive sport.
The league, hosted by the Anthony Lakes Ski Racing Association, or ALSRA, currently has five Baker City kids on its high school team, but is hoping to expand to as many as twenty to hit the slopes in coming years. On the mountain, Luke Brown serves as head coach for a league spanning kids 6 to 18 years old, and is looking forward to the upcoming season.
“We draw kids from Wallowa, Pendleton, La Grande, 27 of the kids (of the whole association) are from Baker,” said Brown. In the past they’ve come from all over the place, John day, Prairie City, we had one family from Ontario.”
“There's’ always been a ski team, but the high school team went away during the lockdowns,” said Brown, “normally in the past there’s been up to 15 kids so we’re kinda rebuilding the high school team here.”
The team this year hadn’t had a lot of attention in starting, and unfortunately the rosters have already closed for the season. But Brown says that the students involved will be able to scale their talent all the way up to national competitions, as the association connects to larger competitive circuits and groups.
“I think we’re probably the lowest cost ski program, they’re 4-5 times higher if you were to go most other places,” said Leland Bauck, who manages the racing association, acknowledging that though it’s typically an affluent sport, the association strives to make it available to everyone.
While many ski passes run sometimes extreme premiums, the student rate for 3 months of ski racing starts at $250 dollars toward ALSRA, the fee reduces $75 for each additional family member joining, and to be included in the larger competitive circuit a per-student $35 fee goes toward registering in the US Ski and Snowboard Organization. Brown says that several fundraisers hosted by the racing association allow for even beginners to have starting equipment, and so long as they can ascend and descend the mountain unassisted they may qualify.
While registrations have already concluded for this year, luck has that several BHS students made the cut, including sophomores Ethan Hills, Sophie Kaan, and juniors Wade Hawkins, Caleb Hills and Clark Norton. Though they’re unilaterally Bulldog athletes this year, the high schooler’s generally race under the Tiger’s banner.
Bauck shared his vision for the team’s future, hoping to transition from the Pacific Northwest division into the Intermountain division, which would have his racers able to compete in almost all the mountain ranges between Anthony Lakes and as far east as Wyoming and as far south as Utah, which is among the most competitive circuits in the world.
The league schedule does preclude some of the students from being involved in other sports, as the weekend schedule would mean they’d be pulled away from options such as basketball, wrestling and swimming. Coach Brown says he tends to see a lot of the same kids come back to the Anthony Lakes area during summer months to take part in mountain and dirt bike racing.
“There's a lot we have to learn, we lost all that ‘tribal knowledge’,” said Bauck, regarding the leaving association members during the Covid lockdowns, “They’re the 5 kids who are going to get this league reestablished. I think it's a great thing they've decided to do this.”
“We want to rebuild our program for the Mighty Mites, the little kids, if you’re 6 years old and can ride the chair lift you can be on the team,” Bauck said, “In all the racing league has been working hard to rebuild following the lockdowns.”
If you’d like to know more about the ski team and the upcoming races, visit https://anthonylakes.com/winter/alsra-ski-team/ or email info@anthonylakes.com for details. The next race upcoming will be on February 25-26th for the Trouble Creek Slalom and Nordic Race, with youth to adult brackets.
