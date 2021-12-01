The Baker Middle School intramural boys basketball season continued with two intrasquad games last week.
In game 1, Coach Jimmy Howerton’s team beat Coach Bryan Dalke’s team 34-23.
Logan Crawford had a great game for Howerton’s team, scoring 18 points and making a pair of 3-pointers.
The rest of the scoring was done by Dallin Stocks, who had eight points, Dean Jobes with six, and Kyran Payne with 2 points.
Tristan Klecker was the leading scorer for Dalke’s team with nine points, followed by Isaac Berry with six, Lane Wever with four, and 2 points each from Caedmon Myers and Caden Ballou.
In game 2, Howerton’s team won a game that was decided in the last minute by the score of 36-34.
Dalke’s team got off to a quick start and led 14-2 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams scored seven points in the second quarter.
In the second half, Howerton’s team outscored Dalke’s team 27-13. Howerton’s team was led by Damien Knie with a season-high 23 points. After a slow start, Knie pretty much took over the game with 14 points in the second half.
Logan Crawford hit a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 30. Crawford scored five points, Nolan Briels had four points, and both Daniel Maldonado and Dallin Stocks had two points.
Dalke’s team was led in scoring by Tyler Wirth with 12 points and William Spriet with 10 points. Johndale Buniag hit two 3-pointers and finished with six points, Tristan Klecker had four points and Isaac Berry scored two points.
Both teams are improving so much and it has made for some great games, Dalke said.
