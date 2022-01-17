Baker Middle School’s girls basketball teams swept Central Middle School in three games at Milton-Freewater on Friday, Jan. 14.

The intramural team won 40-0. Madi Sullivan was the leading scorer with 18 points, and Jenny Gonzales added 12 points.

Due to a scheduling conflict, Baker’s seventh-graders played in both the seventh-grade and eighth-grade games.

Baker won the seventh-grade game, 62-0. Jaxson Ramos was the leading scorer with 15 points, and Colbi Bachman had 10.

In the eighth-grade game, Baker won 76-3. Colbi Bachman had 24 points, Kyndal Chandler 14, and Lily Logsdon had nine points.

The BMS teams traveled to La Grande today, Jan. 18.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.