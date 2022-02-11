Baker Middle School girls basketball teams have won seven of nine recent games, including two games where the Dawgs didn’t allow their opponent to score.

Seventh grade

• Baker 62, Pendleton 0

Baker’s leading scorers were Jaxyn Ramos and Kyndal Chandler with 12 points each.

• Baker 68, Burns 10

Kaitlynn Schwinn was the leading scorer with 17 points, and Lily Logsdon had 12.

• Baker 57, La Grande 8

Chandler had 20 points, and Ramos 14.

Eighth grade

• Baker 47, Pendleton 0

Raegen Gulick had 13 points to lead Baker, and Raegan Ritter added 10 points.

• Baker 62, Burns 8

Gulick had 18 points lead Baker, and Gracie Spike scored 16.

• La Grande 46, Baker 38

Gwen Rasmussen had 10 points for Baker, and Spike added nine.

Mixed seventh and eight grade rosters

• Crane 59, Baker 43

Logsdon and Chandler had 10 points each.

• Baker 47, Crane 42

Logsdon had 13 points to lead Baker, and Chandler scored 10.

• Baker 68, Grant Union 14

Rasmussen led the Dawgs with 16 points, and Schwinn added 12.

