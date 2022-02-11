Sorry, an error occurred.
Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox
Start your day with the top headlines
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Baker Middle School girls basketball teams have won seven of nine recent games, including two games where the Dawgs didn’t allow their opponent to score.
• Baker 62, Pendleton 0
Baker’s leading scorers were Jaxyn Ramos and Kyndal Chandler with 12 points each.
• Baker 68, Burns 10
Kaitlynn Schwinn was the leading scorer with 17 points, and Lily Logsdon had 12.
• Baker 57, La Grande 8
Chandler had 20 points, and Ramos 14.
• Baker 47, Pendleton 0
Raegen Gulick had 13 points to lead Baker, and Raegan Ritter added 10 points.
• Baker 62, Burns 8
Gulick had 18 points lead Baker, and Gracie Spike scored 16.
• La Grande 46, Baker 38
Gwen Rasmussen had 10 points for Baker, and Spike added nine.
• Crane 59, Baker 43
Logsdon and Chandler had 10 points each.
• Baker 47, Crane 42
Logsdon had 13 points to lead Baker, and Chandler scored 10.
• Baker 68, Grant Union 14
Rasmussen led the Dawgs with 16 points, and Schwinn added 12.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $8.25/mth
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.