The Baker Middle School boys intramural basketball season ended with a pair of games on Dec. 16.
In game one, coach Bryan Dalke’s team beat coach Jimmy Howerton’s team 46-40 in a game that was close to the end.
Dalke’s team led 24-22 at halftime. Logan Crawford from Howerton’s team made three of five 3-point tries in the second half to keep his team close.
Dalke’s team was led by Tyler Wirth with 16 points and William Spriet with 14 points. Tristan Klecker had six points, Colton Shank scored four points, Johndale Buniag had three points, and Isaac Berry scored two points.
Howerton’s team was led by Logan Crawford with his game-high 19 points. Dallin Stocks had 11 points, Damien Knie had eight points and Connor Norton had two points.
In game 2, Howerton’s team came away with the 32-30 victory. A last-second shot to tie the game by team Dalke’s Dominic Redman was long as time expired.
Howerton’s team had a 14-8 lead at halftime and Dalke’s team came within two, but that was a close as they would get.
Howerton’s team was led by Isaac Berry with 10 points. Dallin Stocks scored eight points, Dean Jobes had six, Anthony Mack had four, and Taylor Lee and Parker Phillippi both scored two points.
Dalke’s high scorer was Braydon Anderson with 11 points. Caedmon Myers scored six points, Karson Karolski and Caden Ballou had four points, Dominic Redman and Alex Nicholson both scored two points.
It was a great year for the intramural teams, Dalke said.
“It was a great bunch of boys and both teams improved so much,” he said. “It was fun seeing the boys root each other on, even the boys on the opposing teams. They were really a fun group and it was a great experience watching them improve throughout the season.”
