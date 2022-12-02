The Boise State football team has a chance to make history on Saturday, Dec. 3, but the Broncos are also hoping history doesn’t repeat itself.
The Broncos’ four Mountain West championships already are the most of current conference members. If Boise State wins in Saturday’s title game against Fresno State (1 p.m. PST, TV on Fox), it will move ahead of TCU, Utah and BYU for the most titles in league history.
Winning a conference title is a goal the Broncos have been working since January to achieve, tight end Riley Smith said.
“We’ve just been focused on this game,” Smith said. “We’re going to leave it all on the field and leave no regrets.”
Boise State fans have seen this story before, though.
In 2018, the Broncos welcomed Fresno State to Albertsons Stadium for a regular-season matchup and won 24-17. Less than a month later, the Bulldogs returned and scored a 19-16 victory in overtime to win the Mountain West title.
Boise State coach Andy Avalos says every week that the Broncos have to be at their best to win in the Mountain West. He said that’s especially true on Saturday against Fresno, which has won seven straight games since losing 40-20 in Albertsons Stadium on Oct. 8.
The Bulldogs (8-4, 7-1 Mountain West) aren’t the only confident bunch heading into Saturday’s title game, Avalos said. The Broncos (9-3, 8-0) have won 7 of 8 since falling to 2-2 earlier this season after a loss to major underdog UTEP.
“Our whole family here, we’ve all grown, we’ve been resilient and we’ve pushed forward,” Avalos said. “We’re going to need to draw on our experiences and be at our best this week.”
Keys to victory
• Get in Haener’s face: Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener is mobile enough to get out of trouble, but he’s not likely to match Boise State quarterback Taylen Green’s 91-yard touchdown run from a week ago. What Haener is very capable of doing is carving a defense up like a Thanksgiving turkey if he has time in the pocket. The Broncos can’t afford to give him that time.
Haener is completing 73.5 percent of his passes. He has racked up 2,432 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and just three interceptions in eight games, and thrown for 6,528 yards and 50 touchdowns the past two seasons.
Injuries and transfers have forced the Broncos to turn to young pass rushers in recent weeks. George Tarlas is out for the season with a hip injury, Isaiah Bagnah hit the transfer portal, and while he’s taken minimal part in practice, edge rusher Demitri Washington hasn’t played since Boise State’s loss to BYU on Nov. 5. He’s unlikely to play on Saturday.
That means junior college transfer Deven Wright and Gabe Hunter will get the nod at edge. Wright posted the first sack of his Boise State career a few weeks ago against Nevada. Hunter snagged his second interception of the season last week against Utah State. Middle linebacker Andrew Simpson also continues to show promise as a pass rusher. He got to the quarterback last week for his third sack of the season.
• Keep the defense guessing: Green’s rushing ability, combined with that of backs George Holani and Ashton Jeanty, creates a nearly impossible puzzle for defenses to crack. Boise State’s passing game has also grown by leaps and bounds since Green took over as the starting quarterback against San Diego State on Sept. 30. The redshirt freshman racked up a career-high four touchdown passes last week against Utah State. The Broncos need to continue to be versatile and well-rounded.
Fresno State’s defense hasn’t been stellar. The Bulldogs are giving up 20.8 points and almost 160 rushing yards a game. They’re also likely to be without the Mountain West’s top pass rusher, defensive end David Perales, who leads the conference with 10 sacks but suffered an ankle injury last week against Wyoming. Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford said Monday that Perales was “day-to-day.”
The Broncos need to capitalize with creative, aggressive play calling. They need to feed Holani and Jeanty, and also let Green create plays with his legs, while continuing to throw deep the way they have in recent weeks.
• Green needs to play a clean game: Green has played relatively mistake free in his eight starts. He has thrown 12 touchdown passes and just four interceptions, and he hasn’t been picked off since the Broncos’ win at Air Force on Oct. 22. The Broncos’ young quarterback needs to put on another mistake-free performance if Boise State is going to win a Mountain West title. This is not the game for him to play like a freshman. Fresno State has a star at quarterback and the weapons on offense to make the Broncos’ pay if Green does struggle.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.