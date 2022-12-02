SPORTS-PREDICTIONS-KEYS-VICTORY-BETTING-LINE-1-ID.jpg

Boise State running back George Holani breaks into the open against Utah State on Nov. 25, 2022 at Albertsons Stadium. 

 Sarah A. Miller/The Idaho Statesman

The Boise State football team has a chance to make history on Saturday, Dec. 3, but the Broncos are also hoping history doesn’t repeat itself.

The Broncos’ four Mountain West championships already are the most of current conference members. If Boise State wins in Saturday’s title game against Fresno State (1 p.m. PST, TV on Fox), it will move ahead of TCU, Utah and BYU for the most titles in league history.

