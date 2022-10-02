BOISE (AP) — Quarterback Taylen Green and George Holani each had more than 100 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, and Boise State shut out San Diego State in the second half and rolled to a 35-13 victory on Friday night, Sept. 30.

It was Boise State’s first game without former starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and former offensive coordinator Tim Plough, who was fired after last week's 27-10 loss to UTEP. Former Boise State head coach Dirk Koetter is now the Broncos offensive coordinator.

