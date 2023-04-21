LOS ANGELES — With Kevin Durant drawing defenders, Devin Booker found his way to the basket again and again.

Booker scored 45 points, Durant added 28 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Kawhi Leonard-less Los Angeles Clippers 129-124 on Thursday night, April 20, to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference playoff series.

