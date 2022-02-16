CORVALLIS (AP) — Jabari Walker tied a career-high 24 points and grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds and Colorado won its third straight, beating Oregon State 90-64 on Tuesday night, Feb. 15.
The Buffaloes (16-9, 8-7 Pac-12) started their three-game streak with an 86-63 win against the Beavers in Boulder, Colorado on Feb. 5. Meanwhile, the sophomore Walker now has a double-double streak that has reached four-straight games and has 13 on the year. It’s the third time in his career he’s reached 24 points.
Colorado went to intermission on a 14-2 run in the final 3:31, led 44-32 and were largely in control the rest of the way.
Dashawn Davis’ three-point play with 15:54 remaining brought the Beavers within 48-44, but Colorado pushed the lead back to double digits for good when sophomore reserve Luke O’Brien sank a 3-pointer more than four minutes later.
Nique Clifford’s 3-pointer with 5:59 left gave Colorado its first 20-point margin at 79-59.
O’Brien scored a career-high 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting including 3 for 4 from 3-point range. Tristan da Silva added 15 points and Clifford 14 for Colorado, which distributed a season-high 20 assists on 31-made shots.
Davis led Oregon State (3-20, 1-12) with 22 points.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.