Baker Bulldogs have trained their sights on this year's state trapshoot, the three day event slated for June 24 in Hillsboro, Oregon.
From 34 competing students, 23 have qualified to travel and let the traps fly at the state event, with as many as 600 arriving to compete for 2022.
The team’s leading hot-shot is Connor Norton with an excellent 22.4 round average, meaning he’s cleaned up 89.6% of his targets for the season and currently standing in the top 100 state wide. He finished his last round with a perfect 25 targets on his second trial.
Cris Schuh holds 2nd in team rank, currently with 22 average, Alex Wise 3rd with 21.5, and several competing currently hover within one point of that, Gage Hatfield, Jack Heriza, Ryan Brown, Seth Holden and Sam Nelson respectively.
Also attending: Jaxon Ford, Matt Rabourne, Jimmy Sullivan, Alex Jaca, Ethan Morgan, Conner Martin, Remington Benson, Riley Hurliman, Ryan Hansen, Keegan Slobig, Ethan Whiting, Skye Smith, Jose Armenta and Charlie Boulter in respective rankings.
State will be a standalone tournament, meaning shootists won’t be able to ride their current standings any further, but may still qualify for nationals if they perform exceptionally.
The team is expecting to be at the range on the last day, June 26. Their current standings will divide them into class categories, based on experience.
