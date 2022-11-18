Peter Kalmus, a climate scientist with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, chained himself to the doors of the Wilson Air Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, earlier this month as part of a protest against private jets and the carbon emissions they spew. He and several colleagues were arrested, handcuffed and charged with trespassing. Around the world, some 80 scientists participated in the day of protest.

“I feel like the failure of society to respond logically and rationally to the findings of climate science frankly puts my children into direct danger,” Kalmus told me. “It would just be really weird if I responded to that like a vegetable and didn’t do anything about it.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Nicholas Goldberg is an associate editor and Op-Ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.