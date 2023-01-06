SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds, Marco Anthony added a double-double and Utah never trailed in a 79-60 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night, Jan. 5.

Carlson made 10 of 19 shots with two 3-pointers for the Utes (12-4, 5-0 Pac-12 Conference). Anthony finished with 14 points and 12 boards. Gabe Madsen and reserve Lazar Stefanovic scored 13 apiece.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.