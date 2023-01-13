PORTLAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Ricky Rubio played in his first game since a knee injury more than a year ago and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-113 on Thursday night, Jan. 12.

Damian Lillard had a season-high 50 points, but it wasn't enough for the Blazers in their fifth straight loss.

