PORTLAND — Jayson Tatum and Dennis Schroder scored 31 points apiece and the Boston Celtics rode a sizzling start to a 145-117 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night, Dec. 4.
Enes Freedom grabbed 15 rebounds off the bench for the Celtics, who made 14 of their first 15 shots and built a 21-point, first-half lead.
Coach Ime Udoka believes Tatum’s recent success has been the product of attacking the basket. Tatum scored 37 on Friday night against Utah as well.
“He’s had some success driving to the basket and getting to the free throw line,” Udoka said. “That’s been encouraging him to drive more and not settle as much. With some of their guys out, we felt we could attack some mismatches and get to the basket without a ton of rim protection and he did that very well.”
CJ McCollum scored 24 points for the Trail Blazers.
Portland chipped away behind its bench before Boston took a 64-58 lead into halftime.
“I’ve never seen a team that needs its bench to inspire its starters,” Portland coach Chauncey Billups said. “It should be the other way around.”
Boston took control in the second half with a good start to the third quarter. The Celtics pushed their lead to as high as 26 before Portland pulled its starters with 5:51 remaining.
The Celtics continued to pour it on. Former Oregon star Payton Prichard scored 16 points in the final six minutes, sending the Celtics bench into a frenzy. The bench was called for a taunting technical for celebrating Prichard’s 3-pointer to put Boston up 145-114.
“You want to see him do well,” Udoka said. “The crowd was very supportive of a hometown hero but it got a little out of hand with our guys getting overzealous and getting a technical. I did apologize to Chauncey at the end for that. I didn’t mean for it to get out of hand like that. You’re happy for him, but there’s a line not to cross there.”
Boston’s 145 points were the most ever scored in regulation by a visiting team in Blazers history.
