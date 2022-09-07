Oregon’s high school graduation rates may be moving in a better direction. Many minority students continue to struggle to graduate.
Oregon could target more support to minority students. It could change the graduation requirements.
Last week the Oregon Department of Education released recommendations for changes to graduation requirements.
For some, it’s going to look like Oregon is dumbing down. For others, Oregon is going to be making necessary changes to interrupt disparities in education.
Some testing would be gone, permanently, under the recommendations.
The proposal is to eliminate the requirement for students to take a test to demonstrate proficiency in math, reading and writing. Students would be required to continue to demonstrate those proficiencies in courses.
A test is viewed by some as an unnecessary barrier to graduation. Many states no longer require them. It is not clear tests helps students prepare for life after high school, the report says.
Next up, the math requirement would be changed.
The current math requirement is for one credit of Algebra 1 and two credits beyond Algebra 1. The proposal keeps the three-credit requirement but eliminates the requirement for Algebra 1.
The reason given is it gives districts more flexibility. It may lead to math classes that more clearly reflect practical applications for math that students will encounter in their lives. Algebra 1 is also one of the most repeated courses by students. And that limits what other courses they can take in high school.
A new requirement that would be added has elements of financial literacy and future planning. It would be a one-credit course that would include things like financial planning, interviewing, and completing applications for jobs and post-secondary education.
Some students get plenty of support at home to do such things. Others do not.
There are more. And the report also has much more information comparing education in Oregon and other states and looking at the causes of disparities. You can read the report yourself here, tinyurl.com/ORgraduation.
What do you think? Tell your legislator. They are the ones who may be voting on some of these proposals.
Unsigned editorials are the opinion of the Baker City Herald. Columns, letters and cartoons on this page express the opinions of the authors and not necessarily that of the Baker City Herald.
