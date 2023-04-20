Is there a generational disconnect when it comes to disciplining our children? I am from Generation X, whose members were born from 1965 to 1980. We were admonished by parents, neighbors, teachers and basically any adult who saw us doing something wrong. If we were heard using profanity, an adult would correct us. Even for something as minor as running across a neighbor’s lawn, we would hear about it. We then hoped that the adult wouldn’t tell our parents, out of fear of being disciplined at home.

If you ask contemporary parents with children younger than 18 how they discipline their children, you likely would not get many similar answers. Some may even take issue with the word “discipline.” But ask them if the behavior of our youths is getting better? I would venture to say that most would respond with a resounding, “No.” We’ve all grown weary and frustrated with what is being exhibited by far too many of today’s youths.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Jerald McNair has a doctorate in education and a graduate degree in public policy. He is a school administrator in South Holland School District 151.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.