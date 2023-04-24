Something about China encourages grandiose predictions. Just a few years ago, the U.S. Intelligence Community forecast China would emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic economically and politically stronger than the United States.

Now a popular view in Washington is that China will soon pass its economic and military peak, and the U.S will confront a declining power willing to take desperate measures, especially in the event of a confrontation over Taiwan. Beijing’s military exercises following Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s visit to the U.S. this month added to this anxiety.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Scott Moore is director of China programs and strategic initiatives and associate professor of practice of political science at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of “China’s Next Act: How Sustainability and Technology are Reshaping China’s Rise and the World’s Future.” Derek Scissors is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and chief economist of the China Beige Book.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.