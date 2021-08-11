By SAMANTHA O’CONNER
Baker City Herald
Baker City Council will be scheduling a joint work session with the Baker County Commissioners to discuss the Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Visitors Services Contract.
Councilors discussed the RFP at their regular session Tuesday evening, Aug. 10, voicing their concerns.
Councilor Shane Alderson, who is on the Transient Lodging Tax Committee, explained they are looking at complete separate budgets for the Visitors Service Center and if they want to host an event, they would come to the TLTC to request grant money to be budgeted for the event so there wouldn’t be crossover for the budget.
“The other thing that was kind of concerning was this tosses, basically, the evaluation and selection back to TLTC and one of the discussions that had happened with Chair Harvey and the three of us in that work group was we did not want to repeat the same mistakes that we went through last time,” said Mayor Kerry McQuisten.
She said they had discussed putting together a separate committee of county and city to deal with them this time.
“We need to do something to make this process professional and neutral,” said McQuisten.
Councilor Joanna Dixon expressed wanting people who are not involved in events to go through the scoring process in the RFP so there is no bias.
Councilor Lynette Perry said she thinks it is much cleaner having the Visitors Center be its own entity being paid for by the TLT.
Dixon said when they had been in the city-county work group, they had anticipated getting the RFP done and out so Visitors Services was funded. Once the RFP was out, they would go back and “tear TLT apart.”
“Do we need the marketing sub-committee? Economic development shouldn’t even be in TLT. Do we want marketing and Visitors Services under one umbrella, functioning together, instead of apart? That was what we were working toward in that TLT work group. And that is what I would like to see happen still,” Dixon said.
In other news, city council:
• Approved in a 5-2 vote to apply two 2-inch lifts of asphalt directly onto the gravel surface on Indiana Avenue. The project will cost around $50,000.
This project will be added into next year’s budget recommendations.
Councilor Jason Spriet and Councilor Heather Sells were opposed.
• Approved unanimously ordinance 3382: Development Code and Comprehensive Plan Updates.
• Approved unanimously the wastewater project OTEC agreement. The wastewater facility will have three 60 horsepower pumps and require the extension of power from Highway 203 through an easement to the city-owned property just south of Highway 203.
The total project estimate is $101,976.87. According to a staff report, OTEC offers new connections a construction credit bringing the total required payment to $97,476.87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.