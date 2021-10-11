The Baker City Council will discuss this evening, Oct. 12, a proposal from a local group that wants the city to apply for a railroad quiet zone and has volunteered to raise the money to make the required safety improvements to five public crossings.
The Council meeting starts at 7 o’clock at City Hall, 1655 First St.
In November 2019 the City Council, after hearing from the citizens group, directed city staff to prepare a notice of intent to apply for a quiet zone.
The application goes to the Federal Railroad Administration.
The city submitted that notice in May 2021.
None of the current councilors was in office in November 2019.
To qualify for a quiet zone — as La Grande did two years ago — a city must make physical changes to railroad crossings to make it more difficult for vehicles to get to the tracks when a train is passing.
Train engineers can still sound their horns at their discretion, as in an emergency.
Also on the Council’s agenda Tuesday is a review of potential resolutions councilors could approve regarding Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccination and mask mandates.
The staff report that City Manager Jon Cannon prepared includes four draft resolutions.
One resolution states, among other things, that “all employees and agencies of Baker City shall not participate in the enforcement of directives and mandates under executive orders of the Governor relating to the Coronavirus pandemic, including state agency mandates, directives or guidance, under such alleged authority, unless these matters have received specific authorization from this City Council to do so.”
Another resolution would amend the resolution councilors approved in March, declaring a local “public health, mental health and economic” emergency due to statewide COVID-19 measures. The amended resolution would add to the list of emergencies an “access to healthcare provider” emergency. The resolution states that the governor’s vaccination mandate has “destabilized the supply of Healthcare Providers by mandating healthcare providers receive healthcare procedures or risk losing their employment.”
A third draft resolution is similar to one that Baker County commissioners approved on Sept. 22. It would declare a local emergency due to potential shortages in emergency responders due to the vaccination mandate, and requesting state assistance to deal with emergencies, specifically firefighting and ambulance service.
The fourth draft resolution states that the city can mitigate the risk of spreading COVID-19, specifically in ambulance service, by taking precautious such as wearing face masks, and that requiring all firefighter/paramedics to be vaccinated is not necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.