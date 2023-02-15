When groups asked the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission to make rules to ban coyote-killing contests, staff at the Department of Fish and Wildlife found a problem. The law wasn’t crystal clear that it could.
Senate Bill 199 aims to fix that to ensure that the state has the power to regulate hunting of coyotes and other animals.
State law classifies coyotes as a predator. Coyotes get that label as do rabbits, feral pigs and birds. They have the potential to damage farm operations. So the rules are that Oregonians essentially have open season on those animals. State law says the wildlife commission “shall not prescribe limitations on the times, places or amounts for the taking of predatory animals.”
State law also classifies coyotes as an unprotected mammal. And ODFW does have the authority to regulate how, when or where those are killed.
So which is it? Yes the commission can or no it can’t?
Senate Bill 199 lays it out in clearer language. The commission may “establish by rule requirements or prohibitions concerning the angling, taking, hunting, trapping or possessing of wildlife defined as a predatory animal….”
Supporters of the bill stress that the point of the legislation is not to prohibit the control of predatory animals.
“The goal of SB 199 is not to prevent or impede the control of predatory animals on private land, but rather to ensure that such control is consistent with any rules adopted by the Commission,” the Oregon Wildlife Coalition wrote in its testimony.
Farmers still worry what such a change will mean to protect their crops or livestock.
The Klamath Irrigation District wrote of its concern that the bill may limit its ability to take action against rodents. The text of SB 199 does make a change in the wording of the law with respect to rodents. Rodents have caused breaches in earthen irrigation canals and can weaken dams. And there are 9 miles of earthen dam holding back water that sits above the city of Klamath Falls.
The Association of Oregon Counties also testified against the bill because rodents can carry disease. Work by counties to eliminate disease must take place fast and could be hampered. While rules the wildlife commission writes later could allow such work, there might be a dangerous gap between the passage of the bill and the rules being implemented.
Some of those concerns may be satisfied by amendments to the bill. One amendment has been proposed.
SB 199 is like a lot of legislation. It is born of a desire to correct a perceived problem. And it can be a challenge to ensure the bill doesn’t create new ones.
