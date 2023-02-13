Baker County Commissioners approved the awarding feasibility study bid to Parc Resources, including a project cost of up to $14,552.
The approval was made at a special commission session on Friday.
Heidi Martin said the previous board of commissioners approved the feasibility study of the Ward Property. The total came in at $14,552.
Bryan Tweit sent out bids to four people with only one that responded that was Parc Resources to do the study.
“There has been some work on it but it hasn’t exceeded the $5,000 but it’s expected to,” said Martin.
The funding for this is coming from the EDC.
“When they voted to purchase the Ward Property, we used the initial $75,000 to make our first payment,” said Martin.
The previous board of commissioners decided to finish paying off the Ward Property last year and the idea was to have the initial $75,000 go back to the EDC so they could complete their studies.
In other news, commissioners:
*approved the final cost for the cultural survey contract for Hewitt and Holcomb parks $5,155.80.
Doni Bruland said the previous commission approved the project for a toilet at the parks, the funding coming from Oregon State Marine Board.
Bruland said the tribes put a caveat on so they could not proceed without a cultural survey.
“At the time the Marine Board funds would not cover the cultural survey so they added those funds in,” said Bruland.
She said they now have a permit to allow Roadmaster Noodle Perkins’ crew to dig the hole and get ready to set the vault toilet.
*approved the reclassification of the District Attorney’s victim assistant position.
At the January 4 commission meeting, DA Greg Baxter requested a reclassification of the victim assistant position. He requested it be moved from a range seven to a range nine.
