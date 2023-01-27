A string of historic bipartisan victories during the last Congress — including an update of the Electoral Count Act and transformational investments in infrastructure, semiconductor manufacturing, veterans protections and new energy transitions — demonstrate that Congress really can work in a bipartisan and productive manner for the American people. With a new Republican majority in the House of Representatives, insider experts predict Congress will grind to a halt. We hope the bipartisan successes of the last two years can instead be a road map for additional cooperation and improvement.

The flip in control from Democrats to Republicans in the House not only marks the beginning of a new chapter that will heavily influence the remainder of President Joe Biden’s four-year term; it also presents the new Republican majority in the House with key opportunities to strengthen and reform Congress itself.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Zach Wamp is a former Republican congressman from Tennessee. Tim Roemer is a former Democratic congressman from Indiana and the U.S. ambassador to India. They are co-chairs of Issue One’s ReFormers Caucus.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.