Democracy-preserving changes to the outdated 1887 Electoral Count Act, passed at a time when legislators couldn’t imagine a situation like the shameful events that led up to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, must be approved by Congress. The question now is whether that will be the version passed last week by the House, the version introduced in the Senate, or something in between.

There’s no doubt that the House version is more robust. It lays out five specific categories of reasons why an objection to a state’s electors might be raised by Congress and would require at least a third of each chamber to support the raising of such an objection, plus a majority vote to substantiate it; the Senate version would only require a fifth of members to raise an objection.

