A 64-year-old Baker County woman died March 7 after testing positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 18, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced on Tuesday, March 9.
The woman’s death is the 10th in Baker County related to the pandemic.
She had underlying conditions, according to the OHA.
As with the previous nine deaths, neither state nor county officials named the person, citing health privacy laws.
In a press release Tuesday, Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said, “The Health Department offers our condolences for their family and friends, we are so sorry for your loss. This leaves a big impact on our small community.”
The woman was the third Baker County resident to die after contracting COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
Two county residents — an 87-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man — died on Feb. 26, two days after testing positive. Both had underlying conditions, according to the OHA.
The county’s other deaths: a 59-year-old man who died Feb. 2; an 86-year-old man on Jan 30; an 85-year-old man on Dec. 21; a 95-year-old man on Nov. 26; an 83-year-old man on Oct. 19; a 90-year-old man on Aug. 21; an 82-year-old woman on Aug. 16.
