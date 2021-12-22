11 COVID cases Tuesday Baker City Herald Dec 22, 2021 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Baker County had its highest daily total of COVID-19 cases in a month, with 11 cases reported on Tuesday, Dec. 21.That was the most in a day since Nov. 22, when there were also 11 cases.Tuesday’s total was the first day with 10 or more cases since Nov. 30, when there were 10 cases.Case totals have been trending down, however, during December, for the third straight month.The daily average dropped from a record high of 15.5 cases during September, to 5.4 during October and to 4.8 during November.For the first 21 days of December, the daily average is 3.7 cases, the lowest since July.The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) does not list the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 by county.Statewide, there were 338 COVID-19 patients in hospitals on Tuesday, Dec. 21, a decline of 14 from the previous day and well below the peak of about 1,150 in September.1 month free with $8.25 monthly digital only subscription. Promo Code: DIGIThe OHA has reported three COVID-19 related deaths in Baker County during December, the most recent on Dec. 10.Baker County’s test positivity rate has been below the state average this week.As of Dec. 21, the seven-day average for test positivity was 5.6% in Baker County, compared with 6.1% statewide.Baker County’s average ranked 15th among Oregon’s 36 counties.The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents was 124.2 over the previous seven days, compared with a statewide average of 133.2.Baker County continues to have the fifth-lowest vaccination rate, at 55% of residents 18 and older having had at least one dose.The statewide figure is 80.4%. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Baker County Rate Positivity Economics Medicine Oregon Health Authority Average County Resident Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Coronavirus Sections National Get breaking news! Download the App Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Breaking news as it develops, sent straight to your inbox Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists
