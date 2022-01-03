The new year started with the highest one-day total of COVID-19 cases in Baker County in six weeks.
The Baker County Health Department reported 12 cases on Jan. 1, 2022. That was the most in one day since 13 cases on Nov. 18.
Whether this indicates that omicron, the much more contagious variant that is responsible for a significant jump in cases in Oregon over the past two weeks, has arrived in Baker County isn’t certain.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) doesn’t list case numbers, by variant, at the county level.
But there’s no doubt that omicron will be here, if it isn’t already, said Nancy Staten, director of the Health Department.
Baker City is among the sites in Oregon where samples of wastewater are tested regularly for viruses, including variants.
The most recent Baker City sample was collected on Dec. 15. Information about any variants detected was not available on the OHA database.
The sample had a viral concentration that was down by almost 13% compared with a Dec. 1 sample.
Although officials at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland are projecting a rapid increase in COVID-19 infections and in hospitalizations into early February, evidence suggests that omicron tends to cause less severe illness compared with the delta variant.
Experts also say that although omicron is more likely to cause breakthrough cases — infections in fully vaccinated people — those who are vaccinated, especially if they have had a booster dose, are considerably less likely to become severely ill.
“Being fully vaccinated, and boosted, is still our best protection,” Staten said.
She also encourages residents to stay home if they feel ill, and to continue to follow other precautions such as wearing face masks in indoor public settings.
“All of those measures still play a role in keeping kids in school, and we know how important that is,” Staten said.
She encourages people who want a vaccine dose to call the Health Department at 541-523-8211 or call their health provider.
Staten said the Health Department has not been filling all its openings for vaccinations during the past two weeks or so.
The Health Department is planning a vaccination clinic on Jan. 13 in Baker City, with time, location and other details to be announced soon.
According to OHA, the seven-day running daily average of vaccine doses in Baker County has dropped to 34 doses per day after peaking at 91 doses on Dec. 15, following the three-day drive-thru vaccination clinic in Baker City on Dec. 12-14, when more than 330 doses were administered.
Baker County’s vaccination rate of 55.2% of residents 18 and older having had at least one dose ranks as the fifth-lowest among Oregon’s 36 counties.
Downward trend in cases continued in December
After a record-high 465 cases during September 2021, an average of 15.5 per day, Baker County’s monthly totals have dropped for three straight months.
December’s total of 106 cases was the fewest since July 2021, when there were 91 cases.
For the most recent week, Dec. 26-Jan. 1, Baker County reported 29 cases, a slight increase from the previous three weeks, which had totals of 25, 22 and 25 cases.
The county’s test positivity rate actually declined during the most recent week. The percentage of tests that were positive was 7.8% from Dec. 26-Jan. 1, compared with rates of 10.1% and 10.4% the previous two weeks.
Breakthrough cases
Baker County had four breakthrough cases, out of a total of 25, for the most recent week tallied, Dec. 19-25. The breakthrough case rate of 16% was higher than the previous two weeks — 9% and 12%, respectively.
Baker County’s breakthrough rate of 16% was much lower than Oregon’s overall rate of 36.7% for the week of Dec. 19-25 — the highest weekly rate ever.
