The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported today that an 81-year-old man in Baker County died on March 11, three days after testing positive for COVID-19.
That is the 12th COVID-19-related death in the county during the pandemic.
The man, who died at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, did not have underlying conditions, according to the OHA.
