A 71-year-old Baker County woman who died on Wednesday, April 14 at a Boise hospital is the 14th county resident to die after testing positive for COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority reported today.
The woman, who tested positive on April 7, died at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions, according to OHA.
Baker County reported 16 new cases on Wednesday, following 14 cases on Tuesday. That's the highest two-day total at any time during the pandemic.
