Fifteen cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Settler’s Park memory care community in Baker City.
The majority of people who have tested positive have had “mild to no symptoms,” according to a press release issued Wednesday, March 3, by the Baker County Health Department.
The press release did not say how many of the cases are residents and how many are employees.
Residents who have tested positive are self-isolating in their apartments, according to the press release.
“The health and well-being of our residents and team members are our greatest priority,” said Jackie Wirth, executive director at Settler’s Park. “While individuals at our community have tested positive for COVID-19, we continue working together to care for our residents, protect the safety of our team members, and protect the people in our community.
“We are following enhanced internal protocols in order to help control the spread of COVID-19,” Wirth said.
Nancy Staten, director of the Baker County Health Department, said in the press release that “we will continue to support Settler’s Park in their work, and walk alongside them as they fight this virus.”
That includes providing second doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible, and first doses to residents and staff who weren’t vaccinated earlier but have opted to be inoculated now.
According to the most recent weekly outbreak report from the Oregon Health Authority, the first case at Settler’s Park was reported Feb. 5. There were three cases as of Feb. 21, with the other 12 reported between Feb. 22 and March 2.
Settler’s Park is one of two care facilities in Baker City with an active outbreak.
The other involves three cases, the first reported Jan. 20, at Memory Lane Homes.
Two other facilities have had outbreaks that the OHA lists as “resolved.”
Ashley Manor had four cases, the first reported Dec. 18, 2020.
Meadowbrook Place had 27 cases, including two deaths. The first case there was reported on Aug. 9, 2020.
Workplace outbreak
The first virus outbreak at a workplace in Baker County, as opposed to a care facility, is at Behlen Mfg. Co., which produces livestock equipment at its plant in northwest Baker City.
The OHA outbreak report includes only businesses that have at least 30 workers and that have had at least five cases.
The Behlen outbreak includes 10 cases, the first reported on Feb. 15, according to the OHA weekly report. The OHA counts all cases linked to the outbreak, which can include household members and other close contacts in addition to actual employees.
Kathy Gover-Shaw, human resources manager at Behlen, which employs about 140 people, said all of the employees who tested positive have been cleared by the health department to return to work after quarantining at home.
Gover-Shaw said the first employee who tested positive initially had symptoms and, per the company’s policy in place throughout the pandemic, stayed away from work. That employee later reported testing positive.
The other employees who tested positive had been close contacts, which includes roommates, friends and relatives, Gover-Shaw said.
She credits the company’s protocols with keeping the virus out of the factory for most of the pandemic.
Those include providing masks to employees — many of whom wear respirators or other protective equipment as part of their regular work, which includes welding — not scheduling group meetings and other gatherings, and regular sanitizing of frequently touched surfaces.
Behlen Mfg. Co. also lacks a timeclock (the company uses the honor system, Gover-Shaw said), which in other factories can be a place where employees tend to congregate.
The company has also required workers who feel sick to stay home and self-monitor their symptoms.
Behlen Mfg. Co. provided each worker with a thermometer, she said.
“Everybody’s doing their part,” Gover-Shaw said.
The combined 25 cases between Settler’s Park and Behlen Mfg. Co. account for half of the 50 new COVID-19 cases in Baker County since Feb. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.