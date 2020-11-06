Two more Baker elementary school children — a third-grader at Brooklyn Primary and a sixth-grader at South Baker Intermediate — have tested positive for COVID-19, Superintendent Mark Witty announced on Thursday.
Witty said the District was notified of the cases late Wednesday and began working with the Baker County Health Department to respond and to notify families and staff who will be required to quarantine.
Those who have been in close proximity to one of the students who tested positive have been asked to quarantine. That applies to anyone who was within 6 feet of the person who tested positive for a total of 15 minutes over a 24-hour period.
Those asked to quarantine include Brooklyn students who shared a classroom with the student who tested positive, and the same situation at South Baker, Witty said.
Two Brooklyn staff members have also been asked to quarantine.
Those students will return to comprehensive distance education while quarantined.
Witty said the Baker County Health Department doesn’t believe the virus has spread inside schools.
“The protocols that have been deployed are working,” he said. “Just from the base fact that we’re open, we haven’t contributed to a community spread.”
Nancy Staten, director of the Health Department, has said multiple times over the past 10 days that the recent surge in new cases in Baker County are tied to social gatherings such as families and friends getting together.
“The continuing trend we’re seeing isn’t related to schools reopening, but continues to be largely related to community and social gatherings where people are picking up the virus,” Staten said Friday.
She said she doesn’t believe that trick-or-treating on Halloween has been a factor in the increase in cases.
Third-grade class sizes at Brooklyn range from 18 to 19 students, and there are 16 to 17 students in sixth-grade classrooms at South Baker.
Staff at both schools will make sure quarantining students have the Chromebooks and other equipment they need for online classes.
“Brooklyn and South Baker are prepped to hand out equipment to parents so they’ll be ready to go on Monday (Nov. 9),” Witty said.
The decision to quarantine the sixth-grade class along with the Brooklyn students was made Thursday night after further consideration by Baker County health officials.
“Just out of abundance of care, they determined the better thing to do would be to quarantine that class just to make sure that we got any issue with spread contained,” Witty said Friday morning.
Some students who traveled to school on a bus with the students who tested positive also have been quarantined. Bus drivers maintain a strict 6-foot distance from students except for the short time during loading and delivering students, which has kept the drivers safe, Witty said.
The third-grade class of 21 students at Haines Elementary has been in quarantine since two students in that class tested positive in late October. Two other Haines students are presumptive cases. Those are people who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and have had close contact with someone who has tested positive, but haven’t been tested themselves.
The two Haines children were identified as having symptoms during a routine morning health check before they entered their classroom on Oct. 22, Witty said. Parents were called to pick them up and take them home and they later tested positive for the coronavirus.
In the cases at Brooklyn and South Baker, those students were kept home because they did not feel well, Witty said. They subsequently tested positive.
Witty expressed his appreciation to families who are following that protocol.
Students should be kept home if they exhibit primary symptoms of COVID-19 such as a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, chills, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing or a new loss of taste or loss of smell,Witty said. Those exhibiting other signs of illness such as diarrhea, vomiting, headache, or rash also should be kept home, he said.
“One of our fundamental tools will be that if there is any sign of illness (among staff or students), stay home,” Witty said. “That kind of approach helps us be successful. It’s not easy — it’s not what we’ve done it the past — but it is of paramount importance to our success.”
All other Baker elementary students will continue in-person classes.
Baker Middle School and Baker High School are scheduled to begin a hybrid schedule on Monday, Nov. 9. At both schools students are divided into four groups, with each group attending in-person classes one day per week and online classes the three other days.
