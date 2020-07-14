Two more Baker County residents were listed as confirmed or presumptive coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the county’s total cases to 12.
No new cases were reported in the county on Sunday or Monday.
Neither of the two cases announced Saturday was connected to the group of five U.S. Forest Service employees who were added to the county’s total last week, said Mark Bennett, Baker County commissioner.
Bennett, the county’s incident commander during the pandemic, said no one is hospitalized in the county with COVID-19.
Kendall Cikanek, ranger for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest’s Whitman Ranger District, said last week that two Forest Service workers from Baker County who lived in the same house tested positive. Three other agency employees who were friends with the pair and spent time at the house also were listed as confirmed cases. Four tested positive and the other, who tested negative, had symptoms consistent with COVID-19, Cikanek said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.